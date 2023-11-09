Man injured in shooting on Billings South Side street

Billings police are investigating a shooting on the South Side Wednesday night.

Police received a report that a 39-year-old man had been shot near the intersection of First Avenue South and South 31st Street around 4:45 p.m., Lt. Bret Becker wrote on social media.

The man was taken to a hospital by a private citizen and was "extremely uncooperative" with law enforcement and medical responders, Becker wrote.

In surveillance obtained by MTN News, the victim was seen outside a truck parked in the street when another man stops in a different vehicle. The two appear to argue, and the shooter fired one shot, seeming to strike the victim in the leg.

Police said the victim and the shooter knew each other, and investigators are following up on leads, Becker wrote.

No one was arrested.

The shooting was roughly five blocks away from another shooting Friday, when a 17-year-old boy, identified as Vydell Yellowrobe, was shot and killed near South Park. Police did not say whether this latest shooting was related to that one, nor if gang activity was involved.

Last week, four people, including Yellowrobe, were killed in three separate shootings across town, which Chief Rich St. John attributed to rising gang violence in Billings.