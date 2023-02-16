Man charged in murders of Bigfork residents pleads not guilty

KALISPELL – The man who has been charged with the murders of two Bigfork residents pleaded not guilty in his arraignment hearing on Thursday morning.

Derrick James Jackson has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

The bodies of Stanley Allen Grotberg, 65, and Tricia Lynn Demotts, 62, were found at their home in Bigfork in October of 2022.

Prosecutors allege the defendant shot both people to death in their home.

Court documents state Law enforcement initially responded to Esteban Lane for reports of a man trying to break into houses and cars.

A deputy found a man, identified as Jackson, near a fence line - the deputy also noticed blood on Jackson's hands and pants.

After a search, a loaded magazine for a pistol, a bag of meth, and a bottle of medication for Grotberg was found in Jackson's pocket, according to court documents.

Throughout the investigation, Jackson told detectives he lived with Grotberg and Demotts, but declined to speak further with authorities.

Jackson's trial is scheduled for April 3.