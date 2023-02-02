Man charged following alleged incidents at Missoula tattoo shop

MISSOULA - A man is facing several charges — including sexual assault — following a pair of alleged incidents at a Missoula tattoo shop.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew Villa III in connection with several offenses including Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and Sexual Assault.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says an investigation is continuing into the two cases that happened at a tattoo shop on South Avenue West.

According to a news release. the incidents reportedly occurred on Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, and involved two women.

Anyone with information about the reported incidents is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Connie Brueckner at 406-552-6286 or via email at bruecknerc@ci.missoula.mt.us.