Man accused of raping 2 women he met on dating apps in Bozeman pleads not guilty

BOZEMAN — A man accused of raping two women after meeting them on dating apps in Bozeman made his initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2024.

James Johnston pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Our coverage of Johnston began after two victims came forward with similar stories. That was last month when Johnston was seen in court twice in one week after posting bond in the first case.

WATCH RELATED: Question of dating app safety arises after man accused of raping two women

Question of dating app safety arises after man accused of raping two women

In each case, Johnston allegedly met the victim via an online dating app, initially agreed to consensual sex, then refused to stop once the victim told him to stop.



FIRST REPORT: Man faces rape charge in Bozeman after meeting woman on dating app

In court on Tuesday, Johnston’s bail was set at $500,000.

Johnston currently remains in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.