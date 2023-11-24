Law enforcement investigating homicide in Red Lodge

RED LODGE - The Red Lodge Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from Red Lodge Police Chief Greg Srock, the homicide occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Bonner Avenue North.

The police department is being assisted by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The victim was identified only as a male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Red Lodge resident Debbie Pattee first learned about the homicide investigation on Wednesday afternoon and was surprised at the news. Pattee and her husband moved to Red Lodge from Denver three years ago, and she said the small town has always felt safe.

"I was really shocked. It makes you worry a little bit," she said. "It worries me and I'm hoping they (the police) figure out what's going on and what happened and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Srock said there was no threat to the public, but no other information was released, including whether a suspect has been identified.