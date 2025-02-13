ICE agents arrest 6 alleged members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly arrested six known members of a Venezuelan criminal organization in Gallatin County on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

The Denver Homeland Security Investigations Office (HSI Denver) said on X (formerly Twitter) that special agents arrested six known members of Tren de Aragua (TdA) in Bozeman and Belgrade on Wednesday.

The jurisdiction of HSI Denver includes Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Montana. Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing and Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer both confirmed the operation with MTN News on Thursday.

Chief Lensing says Belgrade Police officers assisted in the operation. According to Sheriff Springer, it is not currently known where the suspects are being held, but they are not in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Sheriff Springer tells MTN News law enforcement has been working to prevent TdA from establishing a network in the area. So far, Springer says the fact that there have been no incidents of violence committed by TdA shows their efforts have been successful thus far.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we get more information.