Helena man sentenced to prison for 'extreme' threats against schools

HELENA — 25-year-old Logan Pallister was sentenced in district court Thursday afternoon to 60 years in prison.

Pallister pleaded guilty to one count of felony intimidation with a sentencing enhancement for crimes committed with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of sexual abuse of children — all felonies.

At sentencing, District Court Judge Chris Abbot said Pallister’s case involved some of the most extreme intimidation his court had ever seen.

Pallister was arrested at his residence on the morning of May 31, 2022, after Sierra Poynter, a coworker, had contacted law enforcement saying Pallister was in possession of firearms and multiple bombs. Poynter also said Pallister had the desire to commit a “Columbine-style” attack at a local high school. According to Poynter, he also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the devices.

When police stopped Pallister they found eight firearms concealed on his person, nine more firearms in his car, four suspected pipe bombs, and an oil filter modified to work as a firearms silencer.

Poynter and her mother were at the sentencing hearing on Thursday. She encourages anyone who suspects those of intending harm to others to come forward.

“I’d like to have other people know to speak up about these kinds of things when they notice absolutely anything. Document it in any way possible that you can. Pay attention to details at all times. And if you ever feel like someone is in need of help, please reach out,” says Poynter.

The sentencing in state court follows a guilty plea in federal court for possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of an unregistered silencer. Pallister will be required to register as a tier 2 sex offender.