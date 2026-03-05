4 people dead in Lincoln County collision

Four people died after a head-on collision on Highway 2 south of Libby, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, when a 66-year-old Kalispell man driving west in a Dodge Dakota crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming GMC Canyon.

The Kalispell man was killed in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 70-year-old Libby woman, was also killed.

Two passengers in her car — an 86-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both from Libby — also died.

The MHP report says it is unknown if the driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt; the driver and one of the passengers in the GMC were wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the collision.

