Gun store burglarized in Great Falls; reward offered

GREAT FALLS — Travis Grove’s business in Great Falls has seen some growth since moving into his new location in 2018, but was victim to a break-in several weeks ago, leaving him and other current businesses concerned.

“Other than this it’s been decent. More people are on 10th (Avenue) and seeing the signs,” Grove said about business.

The morning of August 18th was a hectic one for Grove, owner of Grove’s Taxidermy and Firearms at 1201 10th Avenue South. His store was broken into at around 1:30 a.m. and didn’t get a notification and find out until about five hours later.

He found his store broken into with three firearms still unaccounted for.

"I wasn't happy. I just drove by, saw the window was broken and decided I had better come up and check to see what had happened. I realized that my alarm system had gone off and didn't register on my phone right away. So I knew something probably had happened. That's why I actually drove by and saw the window was damaged."

He said the items stolen were a Rock Island 10mm; pink SCCY with an optic; and a Keltec 22LR. He also noted that security cameras were not working at the time of the burglary.

The entire top floor was broken into, and other businesses were stolen from as well. Grove estimates the guns to be valued at about $1,600 in total.

Grove cautions anyone who might be in the market for a gun and has had someone approach them: "If anyone approaches you wanting to sell you a firearm, have the numbers checked or the serial numbers checked. That way you can make sure that you're not purchasing something that's already stolen."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the theft. The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or the GFPD at 406-455-8599. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF website .



