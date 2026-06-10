Former physician sentenced for sexual assault in Missoula

Tyler James Hurst, a former physician in Missoula who pleaded guilty last year to several sexual assault charges last year, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta sentenced Hurst to 40 years in prison for two charges of felony intercourse without consent and three charges of sexual assault.

Hurst was accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen women while they were patients at the Community Medical Center, where he was an emergency physician.

Emotions ran high during testimony on Tuesday as victims addressed Hurst, telling him how his actions impacted their lives.

In December 2025, Hurst pleaded guilty to several sexual assault charges. He was accused of sexually 15 women while they were patients at the center.

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