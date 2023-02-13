Fatal shooting at Billings night club, murder investigation underway

BILLINGS — One man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting early Sunday morning outside America's Wild West night club on Southgate Drive.

Billings police said the report came in at 1:42 a.m. that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the night club. The man was transported to the hospital and suspects in the shooting were detained at the scene.

Around noon on Sunday police provided an update and said the investigation turned into a homicide, indicating the man died following the shooting. His name has not been released.

Police said Xavier Buffalo, 18, was arrested and faces possible charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence related to the shooting. Buffalo is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.