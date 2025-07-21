Emigrant man accused of planning to commit mass killing

PARK COUNTY — An Emigrant man is facing federal charges after a homicide investigation discovered frightening plans.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Kadin Hawkeye Lewis is accused of planning a mass killing at Chico Hot Springs.

The federal charges stem from a homicide investigation into Lewis. Back in October 2022, he was charged in the death of his mother’s former boyfriend, Casey Anderson.

Lewis was charged with one count of deliberate homicide after Anderson's body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Lewis turned himself in to Park County Sheriff’s Office the day Anderson’s body was found. Nearly two years later, in July 2024, the murder case against Lewis was dismissed due to lack of evidence, according to the Park County Attorney’s Office.

As officers investigated the homicide at Lewis’ home, they reportedly found writings on the walls of “racially charged language” and swastikas. They also found journals, where Lewis talked about his admiration for school shooters, and his hopes to commit a similar crime at local hot springs and high schools he attended in Montana. Investigators also found Molotov cocktails.

Meanwhile, the Feds made their case. The federal charges against Lewis include possessing explosives during the commission of a felony, attempted malicious use of fires and explosives, and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office planned to introduce evidence related to the homicide of Casey Anderson. That would include Lewis’s journal entries and wall writings. But Lewis asked the court to prevent this from happening.

In June, the court granted some of Lewis’s requests to bar the evidence from the homicide. That leaves only Lewis’s journal entries about his intent to commit mass casualties at Chico Hot Springs and high schools in Montana, as well as his admiration for school shooters, to be used.

Lewis’s federal jury trial in Billings begins August 18th.