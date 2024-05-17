Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients at Missoula hospital booked, released from Mississippi jail

MISSOULA — We are learning more information about the case of a local doctor who has been charged with sexually assaulting patients at Missoula's Community Medical Center.



Dr. Tyler Hurst was in court for an arraignment on May 10 and pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of sexual assault and two misdemeanors of sexual assault.

Dr. Hurst appeared virtually from a behavioral health and addiction facility in Mississippi. Judge Shane Vannatta ordered that Dr. Hurst must turn himself into authorities in Mississippi within seven days.

MTN spoke with authorities in Mississippi who confirmed that Dr. Hurst turned himself in on Wednesday morning and was booked and released back to the behavioral health facility.

Dr. Hurst is currently at the Mississippi treatment center, but when he returns to Montana, he must be placed on GPS monitoring.

Dr. Hurst was employed by a local physician’s group that contracted with CMC, which has terminated his clinical privileges.

The next court appearance in the case is set for June 6, 2024.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office encourages survivors of sexual violence to call the Crime Victim Advocate’s Office at 406-258-3830 for free and confidential supportive services.

Anyone with additional information — or who was a patient who may have had similar experiences — is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.