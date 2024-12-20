Cocaine allegedly found in inmates' cell at Gallatin County Detention Center

BOZEMAN — Two inmates being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center are now being charged with possession of dangerous drugs after cocaine was allegedly found inside their cell.

"People who are addicted to drugs and alcohol will, you know, try to do a lot of different things to get a hold of it," says Jail Commander Jackie Keary-Lemon.

According to court documents, law enforcement was conducting a drug search inside the detention center when a white substance was found on a table inside an inmate cell.

A cocaine field test was then conducted on the substance, presumptively testing positive for the illicit drug.

Keary-Lemon says, "Drugs within our facility is a big safety concern for both officers and inmates. It’s a rare event but we do have policies and procedures in place to follow."

The two inmates inside the cell were seen this morning in Gallatin County Justice Court where they were charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs.

According to court officials, one inmate was jailed for a probation violation, stemming from a negligent homicide conviction—the other being held on charges of assault and kidnapping.

"We’re proactive, we have a body scanner, so when people come in, we’re able to check for contraband. We can have the K9 drug dogs come in, and that’s what we did this week," Says Keary-Lemon.

For safety and security reasons, Keary-Lemon did not want to say how drugs make their way into the detention center.

But she adds, "We manage programs in the facility to help them with these addictions and try to help them through because it can be a difficult time."

The two inmates remain in jail. Their next court date is Jan. 3, 2025.

"We take this very seriously and we’re always watching," says Keary-Lemon.