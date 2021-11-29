Butte man facing attempted deliberate homicide, burglary charges

BUTTE - A Butte man is facing felony charges after an incident on Nov. 24th.

Scott Cook, age 55 of Butte, is charged with attempted deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary after an incident that occurred in the 2500 block of Nettie Street just before 10:30 pm on November 24th. During the incident, Cook allegedly went to a residence and sprayed pepper spray on an adult female and an adult male just inside the residence. Cook then allegedly forced his way into the residence and assaulted the female. During the incident, Cook also allegedly fired a shot at the male adult. The shot did not hit the male adult.

Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center

After the shot was fired, Cook fled from the residence in a vehicle. Cook was apprehended without further incident by Butte Police. The arrest occurred approximately minutes later in the 2300 block of Pine Street.

The weapon involved in the incident is believed to be a 9mm handgun. Officers have searched for the weapon. However, it has not been located.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Butte Police Department at 497-1120.

