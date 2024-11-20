Bozeman traffic stop leads to man’s arrest on gun, drug charges

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says a traffic stop last week resulted in an investigation that led to a man’s arrest on illegal gun possession and drug distribution charges.

Bozeman Police said on Facebook that on Nov. 12, 2024, an officer noticed a handgun in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop. The man was reportedly driving around with a teenage girl.

According to the post, the officer ran the gun through a database and determined it to be legally owned. He cited the man for a traffic citation and returned the girl home to her parents out of concern for her welfare.

Police said that later that morning, the girl told a School Resource Officer that the man asked her to hide a methamphetamine pipe during the traffic stop. She also reportedly told the officer that the man was bragging about dealing drugs and made stops at several locations.

The post says the man was found to be a convicted felon who was prohibited from owning a gun. Police located him later that day, allegedly with a loaded handgun magazine on him. The man reportedly gave consent to search his vehicle and home; police say they found the handgun, 3.7 grams of meth, $500 in cash, and a digital scale.

According to the post, the man admitted to possessing the firearm, selling meth the day before, and being the owner of the drugs. He was arrested and was charged with unlawful firearm possession and possession of drugs with intent to sell.

“A big thank you to our Patrol team, Detectives and School Resource Officers for their swift response and thorough work. Your teamwork protected our youth and successfully removed a criminal from our streets,” Bozeman Police stated in the post.

Police did not identify the man or provide any further details about the incident.

The man was seen in court on Nov. 13 and had his bond set at $10,000.