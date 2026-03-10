Bozeman punk band reports $20K in equipment stolen during Salt Lake City stop

A Bozeman-based punk rock band says more than $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from their van while returning home from tour.

Members of GönersÜK say the theft happened in Salt Lake City as they were driving back to Montana following a mini tour through Las Vegas and Southern California.

The band said thieves broke into their van and took thousands of dollars in gear — a loss they describe as devastating.

According to the group, the money tied up in the stolen equipment had been set aside to help press their upcoming album.

“Heartbroken and helpless too… " You know there’s nothing we can really do,” bassist and vocalist Robb Stotts said. “We just have to sit back and hope maybe someone sells something, and we can track it down. At that point, it’s just breadcrumbs.”

Despite the setback, the band says support from the punk rock community has been pouring in, and they plan to keep playing with the equipment they still have.

GönersÜK is scheduled to perform on May 8 at the Labor Temple in Bozeman, where they plan to debut their new album.