Bozeman man accused of possessing over 1,000 child sex abuse videos, images

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man is facing multiple child sex abuse charges after police allegedly found several images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

George Lee Tingstrom, 50, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday on eight counts of sexual abuse of children.

MTN News

Court documents say on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, Tingstrom’s partner came to the Bozeman Public Safety Center and told a Bozeman Police detective she believed Tingstrom was distributing child pornography.

According to the detective, the woman said she was previously married to Tingstrom and had resumed a relationship with him about a year ago. She reportedly grew suspicious that he was cheating on her and searched his cell phone for evidence.

The woman allegedly found several social media accounts and chats pertaining to incest and child pornography. According to court documents, in one chat, Tingstrom claims to be in possession of child pornography.

The woman reportedly told police Tingstrom was at his place of work. Officers detained him there and retrieved his cell phone after reading him his Miranda rights. Tingstrom denied having any child pornography on his phone.

According to court documents, Tingstrom was arrested on a separate traffic violation and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. The detective was granted a search warrant for Tingstrom’s phone and reportedly found more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse that were “extremely graphic in nature.”

Court documents say the images and videos depicted adult men engaged in sexual acts with children ranging from infants to toddlers and prepubescent minors.

When detectives contacted Tingstrom again at the detention center, he allegedly again denied being in possession of child pornography. When detectives told him what was found on his phone, he requested a lawyer and the interview ended.

The detective noted in court documents that Tingstrom was also the subject of a child pornography investigation in 2022 that was initially closed pending further information.

In court on Wednesday, Tingstrom's bail was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2024.