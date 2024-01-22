Bozeman man accused of firing multiple rounds from handgun in downtown Bozeman, endangering public

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man allegedly brandished a handgun and fired several rounds, endangering people in downtown Bozeman early Sunday morning, Jan. 21, 2024.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Damien Scrivener after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots near 24 W. Mendenhall St. around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday.

According to court documents, Scrivener reportedly pulled a gun on one witness, who said Scrivener told him “He would try to shoot cops tonight.”

A Bozeman Police sergeant said as he was driving down the alley in response to the calls, he saw two men running north at the intersection of North Black Avenue and East Mendenhall. One of the men was screaming and throwing something on the ground, according to the sergeant.

The sergeant said in court documents the men did not comply with his commands, and one was trying to calm the other down. Scrivener was allegedly shouting that he was an Army Ranger who had killed people overseas. The sergeant said Scrivener removed his shirts, revealing bare skin, and challenged officers to shoot him.

Scrivener was taken into custody and placed in a WRAP restraining device, according to court documents. The sergeant said Scrivener continued to shout obscenities and spit at officers, which revealed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

The sergeant reportedly found two spent 9mm casings in Scrivener’s front-left jeans pocket. Officers reported finding a 9mm handgun just south of the intersection where the sergeant initially spotted the two men, as well as two additional spent casings in the area.

The sergeant noted in court documents that fabric matching the color of clothing Scrivener was wearing was found on the 9mm officers found.

At the Gallatin County Detention Center, Scrivener allegedly continued to shout obscenities as the sergeant attempted to read him his rights. He was arrested on five counts of criminal endangerment.

Scrivener made his initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, where his bail was set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2024.



