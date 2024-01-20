Bozeman Symphony Orchestra hosts free family concert with special guest Glenn Close

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Symphony is presenting its free family concert, where famous actress and special guest narrator, Glenn Close, will be bringing to life the story of "Peter and the Wolf".

"These concerts are really important to kind of plant the seed for future artists and musicians. Just for the kids to be able to see aspects of the performing arts," says Bozeman Symphony music director Norman Huynh.

He explains how local fourth graders get to experience the show first, as they prepare to take up music studies as fifth graders.

"He wrote it, and correct me if I’m wrong, to teach kids about instruments in the orchestra. And what better way to do it than to attach an instrument with a character," says actress and guest narrator, Glenn Close.

"Peter and the Wolf", written by Sergei Prokofiev, is the tale of a boy and the bravery of his animal friends. Each duck, bird, or wolf is portrayed by a specific instrument.

Glenn Close is a Bozeman resident, and her background in music and acting is what drove her desire to provide students with this special educational opportunity.

"I actually had an uncle who was a conductor. He was the musical director of the New York City ballet when it was founded. And so, every year, we went to 'The Nutcracker', and it was all live, and it was just feeding my imagination," says Close.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to interact directly with the orchestra and instruments at their petting zoo.

"The live performance aspect, the audience is a part of the performance and so with the kids, you’re feeding off the energy they’re giving you," says Hyunh.

"When you see something live, and you can see all the musicians, and you get this wonderful back and forth between the audience and everyone on stage, it’s very exciting," says Close.

Tickets to the show are now sold out, but you can learn more about the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra by visiting its website.