Bowsher pleads not guilty to drug charges, fired by Montana Tech

BUTTE — Montana Tech’s former associate athletic director Nicholas Bowsher pleaded not guilty to 13 drug-related felonies and one misdemeanor in Butte District Court Thursday morning, April 4, 2024.

Bowsher is accused of receiving illegal drugs by having them delivered to his Butte home through the U.S. Postal Service, according to charging documents.

He entered not guilty pleas to six charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, four counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, and one misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bowsher’s attorney Charles McIntosh confirmed Montana Tech has terminated his client's employment.

Bowsher was working for the Butte university when he was arrested on March 20 after an investigation started by a U.S. Postal Inspector alleged Bowsher had a package containing about 1,800 pills of the illegal drug MDMA mailed to his Butte home on West Gold Street.

Court documents allege a search of his home discovered large amounts of LSD, ketamine, and cocaine.

District Judge Kurt Krueger reduced Bowsher’s bond from $500,000 to $250,000. Bowsher remains jailed.