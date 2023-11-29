Billings man arraigned on murder charge for road-rage shooting

BILLINGS - A Billings man who claims he shot another man to death in self-defense during a road rage incident was arraigned Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Jacob Dylan Troxel, 31, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide (with weapons enhancement) for the shooting death of 29-year-old Michael Duran. Troxel was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance pending the resolution of the case following an agreement between the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office and Troxel's public defenders. He was ordered to not possess any firearms and to check in twice a month with authorities.

The charge against Troxel follows a two-day Coroner's Inquest in October where the jury determined Troxel should be charged with homicide despite his claim he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors then filed the criminal charge on Nov. 15, and Troxel was issued a summons to appear for arraignment.

The case began on Aug. 20, 2022 when Troxel and his girlfriend were driving in Billings and said later they became concerned that Duran was following them. Troxel stopped his vehicle on Fourth Avenue North at the intersection of North 32nd Street and confronted Duran. The two men exchanged words and punches before Troxel pulled out a handgun and shot Duran seven times through a car window. The incident was captured by Q2 surveillance cameras from across the street.

Duran died at a Billings hospital shortly after the shooting. Authorities said Troxel has been cooperative with police investigators and prosecutors since the incident.

RELATED: Prosecutor files homicide charge against man accused in 2022 Billings road-rage shooting