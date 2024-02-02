Belgrade man sentenced after pleading guilty to shooting at law enforcement during high-speed chase

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man who pleaded guilty to shooting at law enforcement and causing a multi-county, high-speed chase in February 2021 was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to the Montana Attorney General's Office.

Jon Patrick Binkley, 37, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to attempt to commit mitigated deliberate homicide with weapon’s enhancement.

On Feb. 18, 2021, Binkley shot at a sergeant with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at the I-90 interchange in Logan before fleeing the area, which turned into a multi-county pursuit on the interstate involving several law enforcement agencies.

After making it to Butte, Binkley was identified by Butte Police and a chase ensued through town, eventually leading back to I-90 westbound.

Binkley was arrested after pulling over on the side of the interstate west of Garrison in Powell County. SWAT teams from Missoula and Butte were on scene with armored vehicles and eventually arrested Binkley without incident.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, it was later discovered Binkley was suffering from mental health issues with a co-occurring drug abuse issue.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 Binkley was sentenced to 50 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jordan P. Salo and investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Belgrade Police Department, and the Manhattan Police Department.



