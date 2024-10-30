Belgrade man found guilty of illegal firearms possession

A federal jury on Monday found a Belgrade man guilty of illegally possessing two handguns and ammunition while under a court restraining order, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana says the jury convicted Jordan Charles Kirsch, 34, after a one-day day trial on Oct. 28, 2024. Kirsch faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

According to the release, a ten-year order of protection was filed against Kirsch on Dec. 19, 2023. A Gallatin County District Court judge ruled that the petitioner was in danger of harm, and Kirsch was restrained from committing or threatening to commit any acts of violence against the petitioner.

The release says a court order was issued to remove Kirsch from a Belgrade residence in April 2024. A Sheriff’s Office detective saw Kirsch leave the residence while conducting surveillance. Kirsch reportedly fired a semi-automatic handgun 10 to 20 times toward a berm near the property.

Kirsch was arrested on May 2, 2024. Law enforcement executing a search warrant found two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the release.

“Firearms involved in domestic disputes often lead to tragic results,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said in the release. “Here, Kirsch was under a court order of protection restraining him from any violence against the petitioner, and yet he illegally possessed two guns in violation of federal law. I am pleased the jury agreed with us and convicted him, and I am grateful to our prosecution team and law enforcement partners for their work to protect the safety of our fellow Montanans.”

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. Kirsch is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12, 2025, and he was detained pending further proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case that was investigated by the FBI, Missouri River Drug Task Force, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.