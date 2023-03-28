Belgrade man accused of sexual intercourse without consent

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man was arrested on Monday, March 27, 2023, accused of forcing a woman to have intercourse with him multiple times over a 24-hour period.

Court documents say Belgrade Police responded to a disturbance report at a residence near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and West Main Street in Belgrade on Monday. Officers reportedly separated 44-year-old William Shane Younkin and a woman upon arrival.

The reporting officer said the woman told him she had been the victim of nonconsensual vaginal and oral intercourse continually since Younkin arrived at her residence early Sunday morning demanding sex.

MTN News William Shane Younkin

According to court documents, the victim had been threatened by Younkin before, is afraid of him, and felt she had no option other than to have sex with him or he would hurt her.

Officers arrested Younkin and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center. Along the way, Younkin allegedly made several unsolicited remarks, saying he had sexual intercourse with the victim but that it was consensual.

Younkin appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday where he was arraigned on a charge of sexual intercourse without consent. His bond was set at $150,000.

