Belgrade homicide suspect to appear in court

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man is set to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on a charge of deliberate homicide following a reported shooting in Belgrade on Friday, April 19, 2024.

According to charging documents, 44-year-old Jordan Evan Palmer of Belgrade was arrested after telling Belgrade Police officers he shot a man who allegedly attacked him in the 800 block of Mantle Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Court documents say two officers were dispatched to the Belgrade neighborhood on reports of gunshots and a man who had been shot and was not conscious or breathing.

The officers reportedly found Palmer at the scene standing over the body of the victim, identified in court documents as Stephen Campbell, with a pistol on the ground above the victim's head.

Palmer allegedly told officers, "This guy just attacked me, I f***ing shot him." According to court documents, the officers attempted life-saving measures on Campbell, who had multiple bullet hole wounds on his body. Campbell was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers reportedly advised Palmer of his Miranda rights; Palmer requested an attorney and declined to make further statements. He was arrested and held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Developing story. Check back for updates.