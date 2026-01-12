Ancient pictograph vandalized at Missouri Headwaters State Park

MISSOURI RIVER HEADWATERS STATE PARK — Someone has vandalized an ancient pictograph at Missouri Headwaters State Park, painting over Native American rock art that has existed for hundreds or thousands of years.

The vandalism occurred at a site where people have lived and passed through for millennia, including areas where Lewis and Clark traveled and where Sacagawea and her people camped.

Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the damage is particularly devastating because of the site's historical significance.

"We know it's been many hundreds, if not thousands of years, that this has been here. Unfortunately, what occurred recently is someone apparently has taken a paintbrush and painted over top of that pictograph as well as made other markings in other places here at this site," Jacobsen said.

The location holds deep cultural importance as a place where Native people used the area for various purposes over centuries.

"It was also a significant site for Native people who came and went used this area for a variety of purposes. This is some of the remaining evidence here behind me of that ancient use of this area," Jacobsen said.

The damage may be irreversible due to the nature of the rock and paint used in the vandalism.

"This type of vandalism is especially destructive and difficult to deal with because one the rock is limestone, and because it's porous, it absorbs that pigment, and it's very difficult to remove without destroying more of this landmark, and especially right over top of the pictograph itself, it's a real tragedy," Jacobsen said.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working to determine if the site can be restored to its original condition, but the porous limestone has absorbed the paint, making removal extremely challenging without causing additional damage to the ancient artwork.

The pictograph was located in a natural depression that ancient people used as a resting spot, where they left the rock art to commemorate their stay. The site represents one of the few remaining pieces of evidence of the area's ancient use by Native peoples.

Jacobsen is asking anyone with information about the vandalism to file a report through TipMont at mt.gov. He also encourages visitors to historical sites across Montana to follow Leave No Trace principles.

"Take only photos and leave with nothing but memories," Jacobsen said.

