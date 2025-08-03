Anaconda community reflects on victims and call for justice

ANACONDA — On Friday, August 1st, tragedy struck the town of Anaconda when a man walked into the Owl Bar on Washington and 3rd Street, opened fire, and shot and killed four people. In previous reports, we’ve spoken a lot about the alleged killer, Michael Brown, but who we haven’t spoken a lot about yet are the four people who unexpectedly lost their lives.

“It’s just such a shock. The whole town is just heartbroken. We’re just in shock,” shares Jill Rowles.

WATCH: Owl Bar Shooting: Anaconda Residents Honor Lives Lost and Demand Justice

If you were to walk a block down the street from the Owl Bar, you would see the J.F.K. Bar, where Jill Rowles works as a bartender. Jill tells me she’s known 64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelley for 10 years.

“I was with her the night before,” Jill told me. “I throw horseshoes, and she and her boyfriend were throwing against us. She was watching him play—just outside, having fun, chatting.”

The next day, Nancy, along with 74-year-old Tony Wayne Palm, 70-year-old David Allen Leach, and 59-year-old Daniel Edwin Baillie, were all shot and killed in a mass shooting. Jill tells me she doesn’t know much about the other three victims.

DCI

“I only knew Tony from coming into the bar when I was bartending.”

But Jill did know Nancy. She says Nancy was more than a friend.

DCI 64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelley - Bartender

“We all used to watch football together. She was an oncology nurse, and she helped take care of my dad when he had cancer. She explained everything to my mom and me very well to help us understand what he was going through,” shared Jill.

WATCH THIS MORNING'S NEWS CONFERENCE:

Anaconda Murders: August 3rd News Conference

Nancy wasn’t just a friendly face to Jill.

“She has a huge heart. She loves animals. Every animal loved her. She walked around town carrying bones for all the dogs. They all knew Nancy. She was just a great person who would do anything for anybody,” Jill told me.

Other Anaconda locals I spoke with agreed with Jill. Nancy was known and loved by many. Even in the short time I was at the scene, several folks placed flowers and paid their respects to the four community members of Anaconda who lost their lives last Friday.

MTN NEWS “It's very tight-knit. Everybody knows everybody. You walk across the street, and they know what you’re doing and where you’re going,” says Jill.

Which is why Jill says the entire town is looking for justice.

“It’s crazy. Everybody wants to go out there, and they’re mad. Everybody loved Nancy so much, and they feel like he should be done the same to him. I hope they find him soon.”