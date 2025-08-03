Owl Bar Shootings: Manhunt intensifies for suspect, victims named

ANACONDA — At a news conference Sunday morning, Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting has still not been captured. Knudsen said they believe Michael Brown, 45, is still alive, and a $7,500 reward is being offered. “We’re going to get this guy,” he said. A tipline has been set up: 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

Anaconda Murders: August 3rd News Conference

Knudsen identified the victims in Friday’s shooting as:

74-year-old Tony Wayne Palm- Patron

70-year-old David Allen Leach - Patron

59-year-old Daniel Edwin Baillie - Patron

64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelley - Bartender

Knudsen said Brown was a regular at the Owl Bar and lived next door to the establishment and “likely” knew the bartender and patrons who he shot and killed, although no motive is known at this time. Knudsen added that the weapon used was a rifle, but wouldn't identify what kind.

Clare Boyle Boyle said Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army.

Knudsen said the last contact law enforcement had with Brown was a pursuit around noon on Friday. After the shooting Brown escaped. The Attorney General’s office released a picture of Brown they say was taken during the escape. In the photo Brown is only wearing what appears to be underwear and socks. During Sunday’s press conference, Knudsen said Brown took off his clothes after the shooting. He said Brown fled in a stolen truck with camping gear inside. Knudsen also said they believe there were clothes in the truck and they believe Brown is now wearing clothes.

Knudsen said a “tremendous number of assets” are deployed in the search for Brown, although no specific number was provided. The search has focused on the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness by Stumptown Road between Anaconda and Georgetown Lake.

Knudsen said in the next 24 hours the law enforcement response will shift to a “fugitive location operation” and not as many resources will be available. Knudsen added that people in the area of the search and in Anaconda must be vigilant and report anything unusual, “there is concern he may come back into town... concern for the public,” said Knudsen.

Brown is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

