Alleged drug dealer wanted in Montana has been arrested

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Marlina Nannett Martinez was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Martinez was wanted for her alleged involvement in possessing and distributing oxycodone, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from on or about October of 2020 to on or about November of 2020 on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Wolf Point, Montana.

On April 8, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Martinez by the U.S. District Court in Great Falls after she was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The FBI says that members of the North Texas Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force 1 and the Dallas Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Martinez at a residence in Dallas. She was arrested without incident.

Martinez will make her initial appearance in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Friday, September 17th. She’s expected to then be transferred to Montana.