3 arrested after drug bust at rural truck stop outside Dillon in Beaverhead County

DILLON — Three people are under arrest following a drug bust in Beaverhead County.

According to a social media post, deputies executed a search warrant Monday morning at a rural truck stop outside Dillon, seizing just over 104 pounds of Schedule 2 controlled substances.

Law enforcement made 3 arrests in conjunction with the search. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office thanked several agencies for their cooperation in the operation. Assisting agencies included the Montana Highway Patrol, the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department, Beaverhead Ambulance, Dillon CPS, and Montana DCI.

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