22-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges in Memorial Day Weekend Shooting

BOZEMAN — A 22-year-old Bozeman man who allegedly shot and killed another man in the early morning hours of Monday, May 25, 2026, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday and is facing bail of $1.5 million. Jakob Steven Lundberg is accused of shooting Sidney Callaghan, 29, after an altercation outside the R Bar in downtown Bozeman.

According to charging documents, a bar fight inside the bar involved Lundberg and Callaghan. The two men were escorted outside by bar staff, where the fight continued.

MTN NEWS Jakob Steven Lundberg (front) is accused of shooting Sidney Callaghan, 29, after an altercation outside the R Bar in downtown Bozeman.



At some point, Lundberg went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm and shot Callaghan multiple times. Court documents state that Lundberg fired at Callaghan while he was surrounded by numerous other people on the sidewalk and inside the bar.

Lundberg then fled the scene in a Subaru WRX, while Callaghan was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lundberg was apprehended in his vehicle on North 7th Ave. near Walmart and was taken to the Bozeman Public Safety Center. An empty holster fastened to the driver's door, and a cell phone were observed inside the car.

During an interview with detectives, Lundberg reportedly expressed regret for what he had done. After detectives told him about the Memorial Day parade set to begin in a few hours, it would be a public safety risk if the firearm wasn't located, Lundberg told law enforcement that he had thrown the gun from his vehicle west of Rouse and north of Main near a white van. Documents state the weapon had not been found at the time the affidavit of probable cause was written.

Lundberg also reportedly told detectives he called his father and confessed to the shooting.

Video surveillance from R Bar corroborated witness statements that a fight took place inside the bar and spilled onto the sidewalk outside. Lundberg was allegedly seen leaving the altercation and returning moments later, and shoots Callaghan, who falls to the ground.

It was learned that Lundberg's father was contacted by his son, who then reportedly told law enforcement, saying, "I shot somebody," and that he had made a big mistake.

At the time of publication, Lundberg remains held at the Gallatin County Detention Facility.

