2 arrests in connection with stabbing death of Great Falls woman

Two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 51-year old Tammey McWilliams in Great Falls on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Wednesday evening that Bing Derrick Ahenakew, age 20, and Charlotte Mary Andrade, age 18, were arrested on pending charges of accountability to deliberate homicide.

Cascade County Sheriff-Coroner Jesse Slaughter said an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning in Missoula; the cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police officers responded to a "noise disturbance" just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the vicinity of Chowen Springs Park, near the 800 block of 17th Street South.

When officers arrived, they found several people trying to leave the southeast corner of the park, which is where police found the body of McWilliams.

The GFPD said that "evidence and statements support some type of physical disturbance having taken place,” and are continuing to investigate.

Police noted that this was not a random attack, and said there is no risk to the public.

The GFPD added: "Detectives are exploring every possibility in their investigation prior to any potential charges. Further investigation and evidence evaluation is on-going. Detailed information will not be released at this time as doing so could jeopardize a complete and thorough investigation."

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the GFPD at 406-781-8926.

Bond for Ahenakew and Andrade was set at $500,000 each.

We will update you as we get more information.



