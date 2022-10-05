1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting at Billings park

BILLINGS - One man was injured and another arrested following a Tuesday night shooting at Stewart Park in central Billings.
The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots at the park, which is home to batting cages, youth football and softball fields, and a bus stop.
Police found a 32-year-old man with what was described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the area, according to a tweet from Billings police.
Police found and arrested a 28-year-old suspect nearby, according to the tweet.
22-70140, Shooting, Stewart Park 1919hrs. Several people called into 911 after hearing shots fired at Stewart Park. 32 y/o male vic located with gunshot wound nearby. 28 y/o suspect located nearby as well and taken into custody. Vic's wounds were non- life threatening. - Sgt Beck— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 5, 2022