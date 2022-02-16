Watch
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Billings

Man killed in Billings officer-involved shooting
Posted at 8:53 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 00:14:58-05

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night on the 100 block of Seventh Street West in Billings, according to Billings Police. Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Initial reports were short on details, but no officers were injured, according to Wooley.

Detectives are on scene investigating just before 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

