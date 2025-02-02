1 dead, 1 injured after early morning stabbing in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A stabbing in Bozeman left one man dead and another man injured early Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2025.

Bozeman Police said on social media officers arrested Thomas Riley Wegley Saturday afternoon after an extensive investigation into the stabbing that happened at 6th Avenue near Peach Street around 4:15 a.m.

Police say a fight broke out between Wegley and two men near the RSVP hotel, and Wegley allegedly stabbed both victims. One of the men was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were performed at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

The other victim was treated for multiple stab wounds at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Wegley is currently being held without bond in the Gallatin County Detention Center. He is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released by law enforcement.

Bozeman PD says there is no ongoing danger but is asking the public for help.

"We’re looking to identify an individual who was walking their dog on the 400 block of North 6th Ave. (behind the RSVP hotel) around 4:10 a.m. who was likely a witness. If you know who this might be, or if this is you, please contact us," the post read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ian Anderson at 406-582-2006.