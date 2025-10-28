Two charged in Powell County shooting death

DEER LODGE - Police have two people in custody in connection with an Eastside Road shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded.

Daniel Anthony Grinnell was charged Friday in Powell County Justice Court with one count each of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide, and tampering with or fabricating evidence. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Couple arrested in connection with fatal Powell County shooting that left one dead, one critically injured

Two arrested in deadly Powell County shooting that left one dead, one critically injured

His wife, Sammantha Grinnell, was charged with felony tampering with or fabricating evidence and is being held on $50,000 bond.

The pair is accused of the Oct. 23rd shooting death of a woman and wounding a man with multiple gunshots at a residence off Eastside Road. The man was transported to the Deer Lodge hospital and then airlifted to a facility in Missoula.

The identities of the victims were not released as of Monday.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said the case has been turned over to the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations and provided no further information about the incident.