Suspect in Butte assault faces negligent homicide charge after victim's death

BUTTE — A Kalispell man faces a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a Butte man who was assaulted last week.

Jesse Mollenkopf, 46, is accused of assaulting 46-year-old Jason Acebedo of Butte around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the parking lot of Town Pump on South Montana Street, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Acebedo suffered a serious head injury in the attack that later required extended treatment at a hospital in Salt Lake City. Acebedo died at that hospital Wednesday evening.

Mollenkopf was arrested Thursday morning in Divide, Montana, and remains jailed in Butte.