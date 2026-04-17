State to investigate fatal shooting of Butte man by police

BUTTE -Butte police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a shotgun at a residence on Hope Road after responding to a domestic disturbance call late Thursday.

Police were called to the residence about 10:45 in the evening when a woman called 911 to report that her ex-husband had fired gunshots at her. Police arrived to find the man in an attached garage armed with a shotgun.

Police allege the man ignored orders to drop the gun and raised it toward them. Officers fired at the man, and he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

One resident in the area was shocked that something like this occurred in the neighborhood.

“It’s a little unsettling, I guess, you just don’t really know all your neighbors that well, and it’s kind of freaky actually,” Waterline Road resident Luke Ascheman said.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation of the shooting. The victim’s body was taken to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Police have not released the victim's name as of Friday.

Residents don’t report many problems in this neighborhood.

“It’s pretty quiet usually, you've got some neighbors who like to play their music, and you've got kids running around all the time. Yeah, not good,” Ascheman said.

