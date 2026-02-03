Jury trial begins for Anaconda man accused of sexual assault at high school party

BUTTE — A jury trial began today in Butte for an Anaconda man accused of sexual intercourse without consent.

Lane Layman faces felony sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged incident on May 28, 2025, at a high school senior party in the German Gulch area outside of Butte in Silver Bow County.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the victim had consumed too much alcohol and lost consciousness. She was placed in the back of a vehicle, where witnesses reported seeing Layman appearing to engage in sexual intercourse with the naked and unconscious woman. The victim was transported to Anaconda Community Hospital.

Layman, 18, met with detectives on May 30th to give a statement and denied having sexual intercourse with the victim. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, Layman faces up to 20 years in prison.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

