DUI property damage leaves Butte neighbors high and dry

BUTTE — After a drunk driver plowed through half a dozen vehicles on Galena Street in 2024 in Butte, the victims are still left without restitution.

Now, the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney says that changes to the state law involving insurance could help victims of this kind of crime.

"This is the vehicle after he hit it.... I’m darn angry. Darn angry, and very frustrated," said Annissa Hasite during my initial interview with her in October.

Montana's minimum insurance requirements of $25,000 are proving inadequate for DUI crash victims, according to Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney Matt Enrooth

Hastie scrolls through her phone before taking me to the junk yard where her truck is currently being held.

She shares how her life has been impacted by the loss of her truck, which was totaled in the incident. She is a caregiver to her mother and brother, and the lone provider for six of her grandchildren.

Annissa says the driver’s insurance was split between hers and several neighbors, but her payment is not enough to replace her truck. She has been borrowing a vehicle that is not reliable for traveling on the highway -- something she must do for doctor appointments.

"You know, this is an overall bigger problem in the state of Montana that even though we’re required to carry insurance, we’re only required to carry a minimum of $25,000," says Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney Enrooth.

The driver recently graduated from Butte's DUI court and received a standard sentence for aggravated DUI second offense, and he was fined.

"So, when you start looking at restitution in these cases, you know, restitution can be ordered in criminal cases. In this matter, it does not appear that it was ordered... that was the previous administration, but also, it most likely could not have been ordered because he had insurance."

Montana recently imposed a new three-year minimum sentence for drivers guilty of killing a person while under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of double the legal limit, but laws involving property damage are not as strong.

"Unfortunately, you know, the recourse for that at this point is they can sue him civilly... We have no say in it anymore. You know, realistically speaking, Montana should look into, in my opinion, upping what is required to have, you know, for insurance on these vehicles," said Enrooth.

For Annissa Hastie, the drawn-out process without proper restitution is something she doesn’t want others to experience.

"If it protects one other person, that’s what matters to me. You know, making sure that another family doesn’t have to go through this."