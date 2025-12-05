Dillon driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 7-year-old's crosswalk death

DILLON — DILLON — Tears filled a Dillon courtroom Thursday as a young driver pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the death of 7-year-old Enoch Haworth, who was struck and killed while using a crosswalk in September.

Hunter Stoeberl, 19, pleaded guilty to careless driving after charges were amended from the original felony charge of negligent homicide. He received a deferred sentence and a $1,000 fine.

"The loss of our son is permanent. He will not be returning, but I know where he went," Cameron Haworth, Enoch's father, said during his victim impact statement.

Enoch was killed in the crosswalk on the evening of September 23, 2025. His father addressed Stoeberl directly in court, offering forgiveness despite the family's devastating loss.

"This is something that is going to be a ramifying event for the remainder of my life, my family's life, and you and your family's life. I'm going to give you grace. I pray for you. We want the best for you," Cameron said.

Beaverhead County Attorney Sky Jones said the decision to amend the charges was made after receiving all evidence, including toxicology reports and witness statements.

"This wasn't a decision that was made lightly, but it was something that I believe is just," Jones said.

Jones explained the initial felony charge was filed before he had access to the complete evidence.

"Once all of that information came to light, it was apparent to me that negligent homicide was not appropriate and that the amendment of careless driving with the enhanced penalty regarding death or serious bodily injury was more appropriate, and I stand behind my decision to amend these charges to a misdemeanor," Jones said.

Stoeberl declined to speak in court, allowing his attorney to represent him instead.

Despite the legal proceedings concluding, Cameron Haworth acknowledged the family's ongoing grief.

"What can be done has been done. There's not anything else we can do beyond where we're at today. We just have to try to put a smile on our face, and remember the joy in our heart that our young son had brought a lot of us, not just us, but this whole community. It's darn tough. Darn tough," Cameron said.

The family said a traffic light will be installed at the intersection, located on a state highway, in 2027. They are also planning memorials for Enoch each year on the anniversary of his death.

