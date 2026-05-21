Butte woman pleads not guilty in duct tape restraint death

BUTTE - A Butte woman was charged Wednesday with negligent homicide in connection with restraining a woman with duct tape while the victim was having a drug overdose last year.

Brandi Miller entered not guilty pleas in district court to felony negligent homicide and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

Miller is accused of restraining Sarah Benson with duct tape to prevent her from flailing around while Benson was suffering an overdose and not contacting emergency responders on Oct. 7th. Benson died as a result, according to charging documents.

Miller remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

MTN News had previously reported that court documents reveal Brandi Miller and another woman restrained Sarah Benson with duct tape, Saran wrap, and a sheet as she overdosed, rather than calling for help.

Court documents say Miller failed to contact law enforcement or emergency services while Benson was experiencing the deadly overdose. Instead, documents say, Miller and another woman used duct tape, Saran wrap, and a sheet to restrain Benson to "prevent her from moving and flailing around."

Miller told police she was in a relationship with Sarah Benson. Court documents say Miller told police that she and Benson were fighting before Benson overdosed.

An affidavit details the hours before first responders arrived at Miller's home and attempted to save Benson, who was found warm to the touch but unresponsive. She was declared dead about an hour later, on Oct. 7, several hours after she ingested drugs during a traffic stop, according to a statement Miller gave to police, as well as law enforcement video from the scene.

According to charging documents, a review of a Montana State Trooper's body camera shows Sarah swallowing drugs around 10 p.m. The trooper was assisted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during the stop.

In the hours between the traffic stop and the time emergency responders found Sarah at 7:48 a.m., Miller and another woman named Kassey Trump admitted to restraining her.

Trump is also charged with Sarah Benson's death. Trump was recently arrested in the Spokane area and is awaiting extradition to Montana. She faces a negligent homicide charge and a misdemeanor for tampering with evidence in Sarah Benson's death.