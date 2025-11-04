Butte police search for suspect after man was assaulted with bear spray and stabbed in broad daylight

BUTTE — Butte police are still searching for a suspect after a man was sprayed with bear spray and stabbed on Sunday morning in Butte.

According to a press release, a man was stabbed after being sprayed twice with bear spray in broad daylight on South Arizona Street before a cashier at a nearby gas station helped the man by alerting authorities on Sunday morning while she was working.

"It was just a normal Sunday. I was just taking care of customers, and this gentleman came in, and he said, ‘I need help!'" says Vician.

Man stabbed after bear spray attack in Butte

Butte man stabbed after bear spray attack seeks help at gas station

At 10:30 in the morning, police say a 44-year-old man was driving on Arizona when he encountered a man who was shouting and yelling at him.

According to police, when the man pulled over, the other man sprayed the driver with bear spray. The victim was sprayed again when he exited the vehicle before being stabbed in the abdomen. The then victim drove to the gas station, where Vician alerted authorities.

"My first instinct was to immediately get somebody there to protect him and to protect the store," says Vician.

The victim was transported to the hospital. According to police, his condition is not known at this time.

The suspect has not been located and is described as a tall white male with long gray hair between the ages of 40 to 50 years old. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Butte-Silver Bow Police at 406-497-1120.