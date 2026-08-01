Crews contain small wildfire on Interstate 90 near Livingston

UPDATE: 08-01-2026, 1 p.m.LIVINGSTON — — Crews report that they have an initial knockdown on the fire and are in extended mop-up. No additional resources are requested, per Incident Command.

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Crews are at the scene of an estimated 20-acre vegetation fire on Interstate 90, MM-327.

According to MTN Meteorologist Jason Stiff, much of Montana will be under Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories on Saturday, with highs from the upper 90s to close to 110 degrees possible.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

Most of Montana will also be under Red Flag Warnings all weekend as the heat builds on Saturday, and dry, gusty wind begins blowing on Sunday. Please refrain from burning or causing sparks, and check on the elderly, your kids and pets.

Although we do not want the stronger wind, we will also get a rapid cooling of our hot weather early next week as a large trough of low pressure pushes the dominant ridge over the Rockies further south. Highs will drop a bit on Sunday, but they'll drop much further to below-average levels on Monday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite comfortable for August, with late-week warming.

