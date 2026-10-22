Nearly two years after a 27-hour standoff at a residence off 20th Avenue and Koch Street in Bozeman ended with the death of one man, a coroner’s inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Coroner’s inquest set nearly 2 years after deadly 27-hour Bozeman standoff; a look back

The residence looks much different than it did in December 2024. The windows are no longer shattered, and the house has been cleaned up.

On Dec. 3, 2024, Bozeman police responded to a local business after a trespassing complaint escalated into reports of a man attempting to start a fight.

Officers later located the man, identified as Christian Connolly, at his home. Connolly was suspected of having a gun and refused to communicate with law enforcement, leading to a lengthy standoff involving tear gas, flash bangs, crisis negotiators and regional response teams.

After 27 hours, Connolly stopped communicating. Officers entered the residence and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Nearly two years after the standoff, a coroner’s inquest will examine Connolly’s death and determine the cause and manner of death and whether the death occurred by criminal means.

The public inquest will be held Friday at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Justice Center in Courtroom 2.

