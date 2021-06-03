Montana reports 131 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 3

There were 131 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,627.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 396,682, or about 43% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 818,328.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Cascade County reported 24 new cases of the virus, and Yellowstone County reported 18. Ravalli County reported 14 new cases, and Flathead reported 13.

The remaining new cases were reported across 19 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Cascade County Cases

9,295 Total | 24 New | 177 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

17,703 Total | 18 New | 104 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,183 Total | 14 New | 52 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,198 Total | 13 New | 78 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,580 Total | 11 New | 4 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,230 Total | 8 New | 48 Active

Custer County Cases

1,204 Total | 7 New | 8 Active

Blaine County Cases

800 Total | 6 New | 8 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

6,976 Total | 6 New | 36 Active

Broadwater County Cases

511 Total | 3 New | 4 Active

Carbon County Cases

892 Total | 3 New | 7 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases

1,121 Total | 3 New | 4 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,849 Total | 3 New | 31 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,100 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,122 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Fallon County Cases

287 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Fergus County Cases

1,121 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Hill County Cases

2,007 Total | 1 New | 8 Active

Musselshell County Cases

357 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Pondera County Cases

501 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,662 Total | 1 New | 15 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases

403 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Teton County Cases

503 Total | 1 New | 0 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,129 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 109,817.

On Thursday there were 685 active cases reported across the state. Cascade County reported the highest number of active cases with 177, followed by Yellowstone County with 104 active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was reported to be 1,391,197, an increase of 4,851 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The current number of people hospitalized was reported to be 59, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,320, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.