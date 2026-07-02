Christopher Wardle offered plea deal in assault case involving his late wife, Catherine Sorenson

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Christopher Wardle, who was accused of assaulting and strangling his now-deceased wife, Catherine Sorensen, has been offered a plea deal in Gallatin County.

Last June, Wardle appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on DUI charges and was accused of violating release conditions tied to a 2022 assault case involving Sorensen.

WATCH: A Gallatin County man accused of assaulting and strangling his late wife has been offered a plea deal that would result in no jail time

Christopher Wardle offered plea deal in assault case involving late wife Catherine Sorenson

Prosecutors said Wardle came home intoxicated, assaulted and strangled Sorensen, then allegedly took her phone, broke it and fled the scene. Sorensen was reportedly able to leave the house and get to a neighbor’s home, where police were contacted.

According to court documents, officers found Sorensen with fresh blood and red markings on her neck when they arrived.

Sorensen died in February 2023, a little more than a year after the alleged assault, after being run over by a vehicle near Divide Creek Road in Park County. Wardle reportedly brought Sorensen to the emergency room in Livingston, where hospital staff contacted dispatch to report she had arrived deceased.

That case remains under investigation. Park County Sheriff’s Office officials were unable to provide updates at this time.

Wardle was also linked to a dog hoarding case after 58 dogs were removed from his property in 2024 and rescued by Prairie Song Dog Rescue. He later sued those involved.

On May 21, 2026, Chief Deputy County Attorney Edward Hebb offered Wardle a plea agreement related to the charges involving Sorensen.

Under the agreement, Wardle would plead guilty to tampering with witnesses or informants and violation of an order of protection. All other charges, including strangulation of a partner or family member, would be dismissed.

According to the plea agreement, Wardle would receive a sentence of 2 1/2 years, all suspended, meaning he would not serve time in prison.

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the agreement.

“Since sentencing is pending in this matter, we are unable to comment,” the office said in a statement.

A social media post from family and friends of Catherine Sorensen is circulating online asking people to contact the Montana attorney general and request the plea agreement be reversed.

Wardle’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 6.

