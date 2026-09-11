BOZEMAN — Sirens and smoke in downtown Bozeman made for a hectic scene.

A chimney fire forced the closure of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Thursday afternoon.

Footage from the scene:

Chimney fire forces evacuation of downtown Bozeman business

The fire, located in the J.W. Heist Steakhouse, forced the evacuation of patrons, according to a member of the Bozeman Fire Department.

Crews wanted to make sure the fire did not get into the roof system and told MTN News that everything seems fine at this time. There were no injuries reported.

The restaurant may be able to open this evening, according to BFD, but that is not confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story; if more information becomes available, we'll let you know.