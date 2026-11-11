Chief executive: No data centers planned for Anaconda

The rumors aren't true, Anaconda Chief Executive Bill Everett assured the public Tuesday night: No data centers are coming to town.

Nevertheless, Everett said at the city commission meeting that he plans to seek a 12-month moratorium on data centers coming to Anaconda to ensure further examination of the issue.

The commission plan to hold a hearing on the proposed moratorium in about three weeks.

Data centers have emerged as a flashpoint in communities across Montana. In Butte, a proposal by Sabey Data Center fell apart in April after neighbor REC Silicon exercised a right-of-refusal to buy the 620-acre site where the project was planned. A citizens group had launched a petition requiring public approval of data centers in response to the plan.

Last month, the Missoula City Council approved a moratorium on data centers, and a local AI is suing to overturn the measure.

In Broadview, developer Quantica broke ground in October on a massive data center on 5,000 acres south of town. The project has been met with protests and angry public comment at Yellowstone County commissioners' meetings.